New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Come December, several things will change in the country that will affect the common man in one way or the other. From LPG cylinder prices to change in the RTGS timings, we have listed four major changes that will come into effect from December 1, 2020.

LPG Prices

The prices of LPG are revised in the country on monthly basis by the state-run oil companies. For the past six months, the prices of the cooking gas have not changed but there are speculations that they may change from December. Given the fact that oil companies have not hiked or decreased the prices for the last six months, they may announce a revision in the prices. We don't know yet if the prices will come down or hiked and your have to wait till the official announcement.

New trains

Since March this year, when the country went into a sudden lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, train services have mostly remained shut. Although the government did allow some trains on specific routes to operate under its unlock guidelines, there are chances some new trains like Jhelum Express and Punjab Mail will be allowed to operate on a daily basis.

Change in RTGS timings

From December 1, 2002, the Real-Time Gross Settlement, will be made available round-the-clock. As of now, the RTGS system, used for money transactions, is only available from 7 am to 6 pm on working days. During its bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy decision announcement, the RBI had said that the RTGS system will be available for its users round-the-clock from December.

Changes in insurance scheme rules

As of now, if a policyholder fails to pay his installment for a certain time period, his policy breaks and all the money invested is lost. However, from December 2020, the insured will be able to reduce the premium by 50 per cent.

