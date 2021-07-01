While Amul, which is India's largest dairy product manufacturers, has decided to increase the price of all of its milk categories by Rs 2, the State Bank of India (SBI), has increased its service charge for all the account holders. Lastly, Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) have also raised the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: July is going to be a tough month for people across the country. At the starting of the month, people have witnessed a change in prices of three things, which is going to affect the common man’s pocket. While Amul, which is India's largest dairy product manufacturers, has decided to increase the price of all of its milk categories by Rs 2, the State Bank of India (SBI), has increased its service charge for all the account holders. Lastly, Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) have also raised the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25.

The dairy product manufacturer, Amul has increased its price by Rs 2 which will come in effect from Thursday. According to the new prices of milk, one litre of Amul full cream milk will now be priced at Rs 57. Whereas the price of half litre of Amul full cream milk is Rs 29. The price of toned milk has also been increased by Rs 2 per kg.

On the other hand, the State bank of India’s, new service charges are going to be implemented for all bank account holders. The change in charges will be done through ATM withdrawal, cheque book, money transfer, and other forms of transactions. The bank has also kept the account holders free from the requirement of minimum balance in the account. This means the minimum balance will be zero. Right now the account holders get a Rupay ATM cum Debit Card.

Meanwhile, OMCs have also decided to increase rates of domestic gas by Rs 25.50. Now one LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 834.50. Not only this, but prices have also been increased for 19 kg commercial cylinders. The prices are now increased by Rs 76.50 and it will now be available for Rs 1550.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen