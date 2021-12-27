New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The year 2022, is set to bring several new changes in the country that will have a direct bearing on the lives of people. From hike in prices of readymade textiles and footwear due to increased GST to fall in the prices of e-commerce transport, the government has announced a number of decisions that will be implemented from January next year. Have a look:

Hike in the prices of clothes and footwear:

From January 1, the government is going to charge 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on clothes and footwear. As per the government notification all footwear and readymade textile, except those made with cotton, will attract 12 per cent GST. Earlier the tax on these items was just 5 per cent. That is why the prices of these items will increase in the coming year.

Fare of e-commerce transport to reduce

E-commerce transport facilities like Uber and Ola will become taxable from January 1, 2022. The government will charge 5 per cent GST on these services. Earlier, the government use to charge 6 per cent GST from riders of these apps. This will lead to a decrease in the fare prices of the e-commerce transportation. However, this rule will not be applicable for auto-rickshaw drivers.

GST on Swiggy and Zomato

From January 1, e-commerce operators like Swiggy and Zomato will also charge GST. The food delivery companies will collect the GST on behalf of the government on restaurant services. They will also issue invoices for these services. However, there will not be any additional burden on the taxpayers. Only the responsibility to collect tax from food outlets has been shifted to food delivery sites.

