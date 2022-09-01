From Hyderabad's Biryani To Lucknow's Kebab, Zomato Will Now Deliver Your Favourite Food From Across Country

Do you crave Lucknow's kebab sitting in Mumbai? Don't worry as Zomato has an amazing solution.

The online food delivery app has introduced a pilot project to deliver unique food from any city in India to different parts of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the founder, and CEO of the app, Deepinder Goyal said, “There's a jewel in every corner of India. Zomato's Intercity legends (pilot at limited locations for now) now lets you order these iconic dishes through our app."

The concept was explained by Goyal in a Blogspot. "With ‘Intercity Legends’, no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur," reads the blog.

As per the blog, the dishes from across the country will be delivered to the customers the very next day. The dish will be freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit.

In order to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality, the food will undergo lab testing before it gets delivered to your doorstep.

Additionally, to preserve the food at the time of the journey, state-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology will be used by the food delivery app. The technology will save the food from the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

You can enjoy your favourite food from any part of the country even by sitting kilometres away from your favourite restaurant. "Once you receive your order, you can microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food, just like any other dish out of the refrigerator," reads the blog.

At present, Goyal said the company is "piloting this for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi".

Speaking about the new initiative, he said, "Whether you love sweets, biryanis, kachoris, or kebabs, this will be a culinary paradise. We will rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks.

"A jewel hides in every nook and corner of India. With over a 100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer, the sky is the limit to how big Intercity Legends can become."

At present, Zomato allows its users to place orders within a 7-10 km radius of its restaurant partners.