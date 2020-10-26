Those who revel in the wizarding world of Hogwarts can experience magic with this brand-new collection at prices starting from Rs 199.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Balenzia, one of the leading brands of premium socks, has tied up with Warner Bros Consumer Products to launch an exciting range of socks themed on popular movie franchise Harry Potter. Those who revel in the wizarding world of Hogwarts can experience magic with this brand-new collection at prices starting from Rs 199. These are durable and comfortable socks with a personalised touch for Harry Potter fans.

“Harry Potter is an immensely successful franchise and has a massive appeal to audiences around the world. The addition of this iconic license, has made our bouquet of licenses even stronger, and has significantly enhanced our offerings. Our team has developed a magical collection, which is guaranteed to leave Wizarding World fans and sock-lovers spellbound!” Balenzia Director Mr. Rahul Gupta said during the launch event.

The reinforced heel and toe, along with the high-quality combed cotton yarn, ensure that the socks are not only incredibly soft but also extremely durable. The products are available at Balenzia’s brand stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Ludhiana. Besides, you can also visit Balenzia's official www.balenzia.com or other online retail outlets such as Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, LBB to place orders.

About Balenzia

At Balenzia. it is our constant endeavour to help our customers stand out in a crowd, with sophisticated designs, styles and colours and access to licenses of some truly iconic brands and characters – from Cartoon Network to Justice League, and more.

Our product range, made with the highest quality standards using the finest yarns, is designed for incredible comfort, breathability and durability The apparel is manufactured in specialist factories with extremely high ethical standards, ensuring that all our products are sweatshop free, produced in good working conditions, and that the people making them are treated well and paid a fair wage.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today’s growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

