New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: From July 1, 2021 many major changes are set to change the motion of your way of business when it comes to driving license and changes in the taxation. State Bank of India will change its service charge for basic savings bank deposit. LPG cylinder prices too will be revised. Let’s know in detail, what all changes are set to take place this July.



Change in rules for State Bank of India (SBI) accountholders

State Bank of India has said that from July 1, 2021 onward, new revised service charges will be applicable for all SBI account holders. The change in charges will be applicable for ATM withdrawals, Cheque book, Money transfer and similar transactions. Such accounts will remain free from Minimum Balance requirement, which means the minimum balance would be zero for such accounts. After July 1, only four transactions in a month would be free, be it from ATM or from the branch. Following which, customer will have to pay Rs 15 + GST charges.

LPG Rates revision



The prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) or kitchen gas are revised in every fortnight. The Oil companies revise the prices as per the market fluctuations, demand and supply gap.

Taxation – Vivaad se Vishwas

Government this week also extended the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme’s payment without interest by two months from June 30 to August 31.

Driving License at home

To get your learner’s Driving License, you won’t have to visit your Regional Transport Office (RTO) anymore. The new system will be established from July 1 onward. To get permanent driving license, one can simply get it from a designated driving school after fulfilling the required criteria following the completion of driving course.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma