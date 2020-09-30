Some of the rules which are going to change from tomorrow include the motor vehicles rules, Ujjwala scheme rules, health insurance covers, credit and debit card rules among others.

With the start of the new month, several rules which are directly related to the common man are changing from October 1. Some of the rules which are going to change from tomorrow include the motor vehicles rules, Ujjwala scheme rules, health insurance covers, credit and debit card rules among others.

So as there is only one day left for the implementation of these new rules, here is what changes will be made in these rules from October 1:

Physical verification of documents like Driving License and RC to end:

According to the notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on various amendments in the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, which will come into effect from October 1, a person can drive a vehicle with only a valid soft copy of the document attached to the vehicle. The central government is reportedly all set to digitise the documents including maintenance of vehicles, driving licences and e-challans that can be accessed through an information technology from October 1. The vehicle owners can now maintain their vehicle documents on the government's online portal like Digilocker and m-parivahan.

Mobile phones to be used only for route navigation:

According to the new rules, a person will now be able to use mobile phones only for route navigation in such a way that it shall not disturb the driver while driving any vehicle.

Extension for free LPG cylinders under PMUY to end:

The Union Cabinet had earlier approved the extension of availing free LPG cylinders till September end this year under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Now from October 1, this extension is going to end.

Levy of 5 per cent tax on foreign fund transfer:

As per the latest changes, the government will levy 5% tax on overseas remittances, subject to riders, from October 1. While foreign tour packages will attract a tax-collected-at source (TCS) of 5 per cent for any amount, other remittances will only be taxed if the amount exceeds Rs 7 lakh.

Display of 'best before date' must for Sweet sellers:

Sweet shops owners will now have to display the best before the date of non-packaged or loose sweets available in their shop. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered this change from 0ctober 1 and have directed the shop owners to adhere to the protocol.

New Credit and Debit Card rules by RBI:

According to the new guidelines, which will come into effect from October 1, card users will now be able to register opt-in or opt-out of services, spend limits, etc. for international transactions, online transactions as well as contactless card transactions.

Ban on blending of mustard oil with any other cooking oil:

Food regulator FSSAI has banned blending of mustard oil with any other cooking oil with effect from October 1. In a letter to the commissioner of food safety of all states and Union Territories, FSSAI said the "blending of mustard oil with any other edible oil in India has been prohibited with effect from October 1, 2020."

New Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rule:

The Income Tax Department issued guidelines for applicability of TCS provision which requires an e-commerce operator to deduct 1 per cent tax on the sale of goods and services. The new Tax Collected at Source (TCS) regime will come into effect from October 1.

