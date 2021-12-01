New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: From December 1, people across the country are going to experience five major changes related to banking, financial and other sectors. These new rules are set to impact the day-to-day lives of the common man. While some of these changes reduce people's hassle, some of them will affect the pocket of the salaried class.

Here is a list of five changes that are going to take place from December 1:

State Bank of India SBI going to charge processing fees on EMI transactions :

Starting from December 1, India's largest State Bank of India is going to charge the processing fees on equated monthly installment (EMI) purchases or converting transactions into EMIs. SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited (SBICPSL), which manages SBI credit cards, informed that SBI cardholders will now have to pay a processing fee of Rs 99 along with the tax on EMI transactions.

Punjab National Bank savings deposit interest rates

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has slashed interest rates on savings accounts for balances less than 10 lakh to 2.80 per cent per annum whereas, the bank has also reduced the interest rates on saving accounts for balances more than 10 lakh to 2.85 per cent. The public sector bank has reduced the savings rate by 10 bps and 5bps respectively.

Life certificate for pensioners

In order to ease the hassle for pensioners, retirees above the age of 80 will be able to submit their digital life certificate at any of the country's Head Post Offices' Jeevan Pramaan Centers.

Matchbox price hike after 14 years

After a long gap of 14 years, the prices of matchbox will witness an increase amid soaring inflation that has increased the prices of raw materials. With revised prices, the match will now cost Rs 2 to a consumer from December 1, 2021.

LPG Cylinder Price

The oil marketing companies (OMC's) have increased the rates of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, and the new rates will be effective from December 21, 2021. Now the commercial cylinders of the 19 KG in the national capital will cost Rs 2,104, which was earlier costing Rs 2,000.50. In Kolkata, the price of the LPG has been increased by Rs 1010 to Rs 2,174.5. Earlier, its price was Rs 2073.5 While in Mumbai, the price has gone up to Rs 2,051. Earlier the price was Rs 1,950.

