New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As the month of June is just days away from its start, there are several rules which are going to change from June 1 which will affect the pocket of the common man. Among the changes which will come into effect from June 1 is the way people avail banking services, LPG cylinder rates among others. If you are an account holder of Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank or Syndicate Bank, there will be significant changes coming from June 1 in services of these banks. Also, the IFSC code of some banks will also be changed from June 1.

Here is the list of changes that will come into effect from June 1.

Bank of Baroda’s cheque payment changes:

From June 1 2021, Bank of Baroda will make ‘Positive pay confirmation’ mandatory for its customers to prevent incidents of fraud during payments made through cheques. “Customers are requested to provide us advance intimation of cheques issued to the beneficiaries so that Bank at the time of presentment in CTS clearing can pass the High-Value cheques without contacting to the customers,” Bank of Baroda’s statement as published on its official website said, adding that the customers will only have to make the reconfirmation of cheque details when the amount to be processed is more than Rs 2 Lakh.

LPG cylinder prices:

Oil companies review LPG rates on the 1st and 15th of every month. At present, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 809. Along with 14.2 kg cylinders, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinders can also be changed.

Resumption of issuance of Driving Licenses in UP:

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, services related to the driving license are completely closed in RTO in Uttar Pradesh. Now the process of making DL in many districts is going to start again from June 1. However, the Learning Driving License will not be made until June 30. In line with this, the booked appointment slots have been cancelled until June 30.

Income Tax Department's new website:

The Income Tax Department will launch the new website of ITR from June 7. From 1 to 6 June, the current website will not carry out any ITR-related work. The old website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in will now be searched by using www.incometaxgov.in. According to the IT department, the e-filing service will not work from June 1 to 6.

Gold Jewellery Hallmarking

Gold Jewellery Hallmarking will no longer be effective from June 1. It has been deferred till June 15 on the demand of jewellers. The government has also constituted a committee, which will be chaired by Pramod Tiwari, director-general of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This committee will resolve the problems in implementing the Gold Jewellery Hallmarking Rules. After this, it will be implemented nationwide from June 15.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan