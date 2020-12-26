These changes in rules and services might significantly impact the lives of common men across the country and therefore it becomes important to know everything about them.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The year 2020 will soon come to an end and people are expecting that their lives will see a positive change with the advent of the new year. With the beginning of 2021, several things are expected to change that will impact the pockets of citizens in India and therefore it becomes important to know everything about them. So here are things that are going to change from January 1, 2021:

1. Mandatory FASTag:

From the beginning of 2021, it will be mandatory for all four-wheelers to use FASTags in their vehicles. The Centre had in August issued a circular about it making FASTags compulsory for all four-wheelers that were sold before December 1, 2017.

"In order to promote usage of digital payments for availing all discounts on the Fee Plazas of national highways, the amendments to the Rules are made which would enable- discount on return journey within 24 hours, it would be through FASTag or such other device and automatic. There will be no requirement for a pass," the government had said in a statement.

2. Contactless card transactions limit:

From 2021, the contactless card transactions limit and e-mandates for recurring transactions will be increased to Rs 5,000, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said earlier. Through this, the central bank aims to expand adoption of digital payment in a "safe and secure manner".

3. Cheque payments rule:

The RBI has introduced a 'Positive Pay' system for cheques that will come into effect from January 1, 2021. Under this new rule, you will need to re-confirm key details -- like its date, payee name, account number and amount -- for cheque payments beyond Rs 50,000.

4. Dial zero before making a call to mobile from a landline:

From January 15, 2021, you will have to prefix zero before making calls from fixed lines to mobiles, the department of telecommunications has said.

5. WhatsApp to stop working on select phones:

From January 1, 2021, popular messaging social media WhatsApp will withdraw support from certain mobile phones. The WhatsApp in its website says that it provides support forAndroid running OS 4.0.3 and newer; iPhone running iOS 9 and newer; and select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

6. Car prices:

With the beginning of 2021, it is expected that car prices will rise across the country as several car making companies like Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra and Mahindra are facing impacts of rising input costs.

7. Hike in two-wheeler prices:

It is expected that prices of two-wheeler vehicles will also rise in 2021 to offset the impact of rising input costs for manufacturers.

8. LPG Cylinder Prices:

Depending upon the situation in the international market, oil companies revise the prices of LPG on the first day of every month.

9. Filing quarterly GST returns:

With the beginning of 2021, it will become quite easier for nearly 9.4 million small businesses to file GST return. From 2021, small businesses with up to Rs 5 crore turnover will have to file only four GST sales returns or GSTR-3B instead of 12.

10. Google Pay web app:

In January, Google will kill the web app of its payments application -- Google Pay -- and add a fee for instant money transfers. Till now, users were able to manage payments and send money over the mobile app or from pay.google.com.

"These charges and fees are specific to the US and do not apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India," Google said in an official statement.

