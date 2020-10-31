These changes in rules and services might significantly impact the lives of common men across the country and therefore it becomes important to know everything about them.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what might affect the lives of common men across the country, several new rules will come into effect in India from November 1. From a change in the time table of Indian Railways to change in prices of LPJ cylinders, these changes in rules and services might significantly impact the lives of common men across the country and therefore it becomes important to know everything about them. So here are some changes in rules and services that are going to change from November 1:

Change in LPG cylinder prices

From November 1, there will be a change in prices of LPG cylinders as oil companies revise their prices at the start of every month. Depending upon rates in international markets, the oil companies will revise the LPG prices from November 1.

Change in time table of Indian Railways

The Indian Railways' time table of trains across the country will change from November 1. As per government officials, the new time table will help the Indian Railways improve its financial health.

Resumption of online booking for 'High Security Number Plates'

The Delhi government will resume the online booking for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) from November 1. The services, however, will be resumed in selective parts of the national capital on a trial basis. As per reports, a single website URL will be available for the customers for online booking for HSRP.

LPG delivery system

From November 1, there will be a change in online booking of LPG cylinders as Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will be implemented by oil firms. As per the DAC, customers will be required to furnish an OTP for delivery of LPG cylinders at their home. Oil companies believe that this step will help them curb theft and identify a genuine consumer.

Change in booking number of Indane Gas

With the beginning of November, the booking number for Indane Gas will change. The new number on which the customers will have to call will is 7718955555.

Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express

The Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express will start its services from November 1. The train will run from New Delhi Railway Station at 9.40 am every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will reach Chandigarh at 12.40 pm on the same day.

MSP scheme to be implemented in Kerala

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme will be implemented in Kerala from November 1. In Kerala, the minimum price of fruits and vegetables will be 20 per cent more than the cost of production from November 1.

