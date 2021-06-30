The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to start implementing new rules regarding the cash withdrawal charges from its ATMs and branches over four cash withdrawals, starting July 1

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to start implementing new rules regarding the cash withdrawal charges from its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as well as its branches over four cash withdrawals, starting July 1. These new rules will primarily be implemented for account holders who have a Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account. There are many other changes introduced by the SBI coming soon. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Cash withdrawal charges for BSBD account holders

SBI is going to levy charges for cash withdrawals from the lender’s ATMs and bank branches primarily for the BSBD account holders. A BSBD account is a zero balance or minimum balance account which acts as a savings account providing certain facilities without charges.

SBI is now going to levy charges ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 75 on such accounts under additional value-added services after the first four withdrawals. However, for non-financial and transfer transactions no such charges will be levied.

Charges on Cheque Book

Currently, an account holder is eligible for the first 10 leaf cheque book to be provided free of cost in a financial year. However, with this new rule, the second 10 leaf cheque book will be charged Rs 40 plus GST. Similarly, a 25-leaf cheque book will cost Rs 75 plus GST and an emergency cheque book (10 leaf) will come for Rs 50 plus GST. Senior citizens will be exempted from this rule which means they will not be charged for cheque books and additional services.

How will these changes by SBI affect account holders?

Since the BSBD account is primarily meant for the working class, this new rule will impact their banking access. Such accounts were established to encourage the working class to invest and save their money. However, the new charges levied on the services given to them will make it difficult.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha