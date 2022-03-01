New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the start of March, the last month of the financial year 2021-22, the deadline for several tax-related works also came near. Experts, however, advise everyone to start their tax planning at the start of every Financial Year, but those who missed it during the year can always start afresh this month as this is the last month to complete all your tax-related works. Besides tax-related deadlines and works, the month of March has some other crucial deadlines for your money matters including the last day of filing belated income-tax returns, linking your PAN-Aadhaar and KYC update in your bank accounts.

Here are some key deadlines that are likely to affect your finances this month.

Belated Returns filing deadline:

After several extensions due to COVID, the last date for Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing for FY 2020-21 or AY 2021-21 ended on December 31, 2021. However, a taxpayer can still file a belated return till March 31, 2022. While filing a belated return, the taxpayer has to pay some fines and penalties for missing the deadline and also has to pay additional taxes. A belated income tax return attracts a late filing fee under Section 234F of the IT Act of Rs 1,000 in case the Gross Total taxable income during the financial year does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, or Rs 5,000 otherwise.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking:

Another important deadline ending this month is the linking of your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar card. The last to link your PAN-Aadhaar is March 31, 2022. If anyone misses the deadline, then the PAN card can become invalid and a fee of Rs 1,000 may be required for linking the PAN card with Aadhaar thereafter. An individual may also not be able to invest in Mutual Funds, stocks or open a bank account as a PAN card is a must in these works. You can link them through the e-filing website, by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 and typing UIDPAN or do it offline through PAN services centers of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and UTIITSL.

KYC Update in your Bank Accounts:

KYC update in your bank account is another important deadline that will end in March. The RBI had earlier last year extended the last date for KYC in bank accounts till March 31, 2022, from the previous deadline of December 31, 2021. If the customer misses the last date for updating the KYC, then the bank would freeze the account. For KYC update in bank accounts, a customer has to visit their bank branch along with a set of self-attested documents, which include proof of identity and proof of address. Due to the COVID pandemic, the RBI has also allowed video-KYC and submission of electronic documents through Digi-locker to the bank for verification.

Advance Tax Installment:

An advance tax is paid by an individual whose estimated tax liability for the year is Rs 10,000 or more. The advance tax has to be paid in four installments in the financial year itself. The last date for paying the fourth installment of advance tax is March 15, 2022. All taxpayers including salaried, freelancers and businesses have to pay advance tax. However, a resident senior citizen, not having income from business or profession is not liable to pay advance tax. Failure to pay correct advance tax on time or short payment of tax attracts penal interest.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan