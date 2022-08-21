Freebies Are Never 'Free', Inform Voters About Financial Implications: Top RBI Official

RBI official on Sunday said that 'Freebies are never free' as they referred to the schemes and policies offered by political parties. RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Member Ashima Goyal said all the political parties that provide 'Freebies' must be required to make the financing and trade-offs clear to voters as it would reduce the temptation toward "competitive populism".

She further said a cost is imposed somewhere when governments provide freebies, but this is worth incurring for public goods and services that build capacity.

"Freebies are never free... especially harmful are subsidies that distort prices," she told news agency PTI in an interview.

"When parties offer schemes they must be required to make the financing and such trade-offs clear to voters. This would reduce the temptation towards competitive populism," the eminent economist argued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently hit out at the competitive populism of extending 'reward' (freebies) which are not just wastage of taxpayers' money but also an economic disaster that could hamper India's drive to become atmanirbhar (self-reliant).

His comments were seen directed at parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which have in the run-up to assembly elections in states like Punjab and more recently Gujarat promised free electricity and water, among others.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had suggested setting up a specialised body to examine "irrational freebies" offered to voters during elections.

On India's macroeconomic situation, Ms Goyal, emeritus professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, said, "Indian growth is sustaining despite continuing global shocks and rate rises."

Meanwhile, when asked about the weakening of Indian Rupees against US dollars, Ms Goyal said the dollar has strengthened against all currencies because of the strong US recovery and rising interest rates. "