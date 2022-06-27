Free Electricity, Mohalla Clinics, Education Among Key Takeaways From AAP's Punjab Budget

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Monday presented its first budget for Financial Year 2022-23, three months after clinching the state Assembly Elections. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, while presenting the budget in the state Assembly said that the focus in the first year will be to restore deteriorating fiscal health, deliver on the promises of good governance and concentrate on health, agriculture and education. He also said that the Budget aims to provide 300 units of free electricity for every household in the state and highlighted the AAP government's zero-tolerance approach toward corruption.

Presenting the Bhagwant Mann government's maiden budget after AAP came to power in March this year, Cheema said the government has proposed to start the Punjab Young Entrepreneur programme to encourage class 11 students to propose their business ideas. The state government will provide seed money of Rs 2,000 per student under this programme, the finance minister said as he presented the paperless budget.

Key Takeaways from AAP's Punjab Budget For FY 2022-23:

- The total budget expenditure stands at Rs 1,55,860 crore, an increase of 14.2% from the previous budget. Fiscal deficits are projected to be 1,99% and revenue deficits to be 3,78% for the year 2022-23.

- Rs 450 crore would be allotted to those farmers who go for direct seeding of rice as financial assistance.

- An initiative for the establishment of up to 16 medical colleges in each region of the state, over the course of the next five years would also be taken by the government, Cheema said. With this the number of total medical colleges in the area will sum up to 25.

- The 'Farishtey' program will also be implemented, adopting another idea from the Delhi government. Under this scheme, a person who meets with a road accident can be transported to any hospital in the state. The entire expense of the wounded party’s care will be covered by the Mann-led administration.

- A sum of Rs 1,170 crore has been launched for the cooperatives sector resulting in an increase of 35.67% from the previous fiscal year.

- Power subsidy to be Rs 6,947 crore has also been announced by the government for the year 2022-23 including 'promise of free electricity from July 1 by the Cheema government.

- Rs 200 crore has been allotted for checking stubble-burning.

- The government will set up 117 Mohalla Clinics, 75 of which will be functioning by August 15. An initial investment of Rs 77 crore has been suggested for the same. The idea for this was derived from the “Mohalla Clinics" established by the AAP administration in the nearby Union territory of Delhi.