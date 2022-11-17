Former Meta And Viacom Executives Close Oversubscribed $8 Mn Seed Round For Web3 'Virtualness'

Virtualness, a mobile-first platform created to aid businesses and creators in navigating the complicated Web3 space, said on Thursday that it had raised more than $8M in seed money. Virtualness was founded in 2022 by industry leaders Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi.

Led by Blockchange Ventures, the fundraise was joined by Polygon Ventures, Micron Ventures, Better Ventures, FalconX, Neythri Futures Fund, Carolyn Everson, Randi Zuckerberg, Nusier Yassin (Nas Daily), Anjali Bansal, Ashwini Asokan, Harsh Jain, Sandeep Singhal, Stacy Brown-Philpot, Vani Kola and other thought-leaders.

Virtualness seeks to aid millions of creators who lack the basic tools to scale their businesses and easily capture the value-creation opportunities that blockchain and Web3 represent. Keeping "empathy at the core" of their values, Virtualness puts creators first, and is building the playbook for easy design, efficient sharing and seamless digital commerce.

It will be launched in early 2023 and will be used by authenticated creators and brands to design, mint and showcase branded digital collectibles; easily share across their social media channels; directly interact with their fans and community; enable unique experiences; and unlock new channels for monetization.

Education, personalisation, discovery, integration with Web2 and Web3 platforms and a mobile-first experience are central to the platform.

Virtualness is co-founded by Kirthiga Reddy, former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, along with Saurabh Doshi, former Head of Meta. "Creators are the ultimate entrepreneurs. We've been at the heart of the Web2 ecosystem building and onboarding creators and brands, and we're on our journey to do it again for Web3. People are spending more and more time in various digital worlds and have the desire for customized experiences, individual identities, expressions and personalized commerce," said Reddy and Doshi in an official release.

"We're excited to see how creators and brands mimic various physical experiences in digital forms and in newer ways. This is about building a new economy - unlocked by branded digital collectibles that deliver unique experiences, capability and value. Our belief is that everything that can move from a physical form to digital will move."