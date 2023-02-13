Forex Reserves Fall By 1.5% To $575.27 Billion, As Rupee Records Its Biggest Drop In Two Months

FOREIGN Exchange reserves fell to $575.27 billion, on Friday, for the first time in four weeks, the Reserve Bank of India’s statistical supplement revealed. This marks a 1.5 per cent drop in the reserves, making them the biggest such since the week that ended on October 21 last year, according to a Reuters report.

The reserves had stood at Rs 576.76 billion, in the week that ended on January 27. One of the reasons for this could possibly be the Central Bank’s intervention in the Rupee spot and forward market.

The Reserve Bank of India intervenes in the spot and forward market to contain volatality in the exchange rate of the Rupee. The central bank may choose to trade Dollars in the Rupee market to support the Rupee. However, it does not publicly release data in this regard. To prevent a huge drop in the value of the Rupee, the banking system regulator may sell Dollars in the market.

In the past, the RBI has asserted that the forex reserve levels may change due to valuation changes in the holdings of the central bank. The RBI holds currencies other than the Dollar, in addition to gold reserves, that are subject to market-based valuation changes.

The Rupee had fallen by 0.7 per cent against the US Dollar in the week that ended on February 3. That week, the Rupee was trading in a wide range between 81.49 to 82.31. against the Dollar.

In the week ending on February 10, the Rupee recorded its biggest drop in two-months. The market has been worried th t the better-than-expected US jobs data would prompt the Federal Reserve to raise key interest rates.

(With Reuters inputs)