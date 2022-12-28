Foreign Portfolio Investors Offload Indian Shares, Record Net Outflow Of Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore In 2022

According to investors, a series of rate hikes by central banks across the world is one of the factors of FPIs' pulling out.

FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTORS (FPIs) withdrew from the Indian equity markets in a major way in 2022 with the highest-ever yearly net outflow of nearly Rs 1.21 lakh crore. The development comes after three consecutive years of infusing funds. In June alone, an outflow of Rs 50,203 crore was seen.

The huge outflow surpasses even the previous record of Rs 53,000 crore net withdrawal in 2008. Experts attribute it to aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally but say 2023 is expected to be better on positivity about overall macroeconomic trends in India, PTI reported.

Apart from global monetary tightening, volatile crude, rising commodity prices along with the Russia-Ukraine conflict led to an exodus of foreign money in 2022.

Up until December 28, FPIs made a net withdrawal of Rs 1.21 lakh crore (nearly $16.5 billion) from the Indian equity markets and a net pull out of around Rs 16,600 crore ($2 billion) from the debt market, as per data available with the depositories.

This was the worst year for FPIs in terms of flow and withdrawal from equities comes following a net investment in the past three preceding years.

Apart from inflation and subsequent rate hikes, another important aspect that led to the outflows from domestic stock markets was its high valuation, compared with other relatable markets, according to Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India.

"The withdrawal of foreign portfolio equity investment was driven by lower investor risk capital and monetary tightening rather than India-specific factors," said Pradeep Gupta - Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Anand Rathi Group.

On average, India receives 2-3 per cent of the global cross-border portfolio equity flows. Since 2000, the current year would be only the fourth year when Indian equities would be witnessing a net outflow.

"Going by the past examples, India is expected to receive substantial foreign portfolio equity inflows during 2023 as well," Gupta said.

The unprecedented selling by FPIs has been absorbed by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) including mutual funds and insurance companies. This is a reflection of the rising clout and maturity of domestic investors.

In the first six months of this year, FPIs pulled out Rs 2.17 lakh crore from equities largely due to central banks globally and particularly due to US Federal Reserve ending its ultra-easy pandemic-era monetary policy.

This was followed by a series of aggressive rate hikes thereby checking the liquidity in the system.

FPIs gradually started making a comeback in the Indian markets in July with a net investment of Rs 4,989 crore and Rs 51,204 crore in the succeeding month mainly because the Indian economy as well as Indian markets have been more resilient during these testing times.

Before withdrawing money from the equities in 2022, FPIs injected money for the preceding three years on ultra-loose monetary policy of major central banks to support their respective economies leading to a deluge of liquidity in the global financial system.

A large part of this money moved to emerging markets to chase higher yields. This was the reason for higher FPI flows in emerging markets, including India, in 2020 and 2021, Sanjiv Bajaj said.

Going ahead, from the short to medium-term perspective, FPIs are expected to continue with their investments in Indian equities but in a restrained manner, Morningstar India's Srivastava said.

(With inputs from PTI)