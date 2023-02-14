Ford To Lay Off 3,800 Engineering And Administrative Employees

CAR Manufacturing company FORD has planned to cut one in nine jobs in product development and administration across Europe as part of a global drive to cut costs and be competitive in the electric vehicle market, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

Ford in a release said, "Around 3,800 jobs will be cut in total, including 2,300 at the carmaker's Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 in the rest of Europe and added that it intended to achieve the reductions through voluntary programmes.

According to the company, it will cut 2,800 of the jobs in engineering by 2025, a result of the transition to electric cars that are less complex, though it plans to keep around 3,400 engineering jobs in Europe. Meanwhile, the remaining 1,000 jobs will be cut on the administrative side.

"The cuts were needed to "revitalise business in Europe", Ford said in a statement.

“These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly," Martin Sander, the general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said in a statement. "We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead."

"There is significantly less work to be done on drivetrains moving out of combustion engines. We are moving into a world with less global platforms where less engineering work is necessary. This is why we have to make the adjustments," Sander said.

Nothing has changed in the carmaker's electrification strategy, Sander added, with the goal of offering an all-electric passenger car lineup by 2030 and an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 still in place. Ford is due to launch its first EV in Europe built on Volkswagen's MEB platform in Cologne later this year and is considering bringing a Ford platform to Europe, possibly to its plant in Valencia, Sander said.

Dord has some 34,000 employees at wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures in Europe.