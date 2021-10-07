New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Owner and chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani retained the top slot on the Forbes India Rich List 2021 with a net worth of $92.7 billion. This comes at a time when the country is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic which led the benchmark BSE Sensex to rise by 52 per cent.

This is the 14th time that the 64-year-old billionaire businessman has been listed at the top of the 100 richest Indians. His net worth from last year is $88.7 billion.

Next on the list is Gautam Adani with a net worth of $74.8 billion. He is also the top gainer on the Forbes India Rich List 2021. Adani added $49.5 billion to his wealth, a near 200 per cent increase compared to 2020. He is responsible for almost a fifth of the increase in the wealth of India’s 100 richest this year.

Another prominent figure in the top 10 of the list is Shiv Nadar with a net worth of $31 billion. He has retained the third position in the India Rich List 2021. He is followed by Radhakishan Damani with a net worth of $29.4 billion. Damani is placed on the fourth position in the line. He nearly doubled his wealth in 2021.

Further, moving up a rank, Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of Serum Institute of India made his way into the top five with a net worth of $19 billion.

ArcelorMittal's Lakshmi Mittal moved up four spots in the Top 10 club to find place on rank 6 (up from rank 10) with a fortune of $18.8 billion, up from $10.3 billion.

On number seven is Savitri Jindal who broke into the top 10 club for the first time with a net worth of $18 billion. A year ago she made up $6.6 billion.

Next is Uday Kotak who is the 8th richest man in India, with a net worth of $16.5 billion, up from $11.3 billion in 2020.

Shapoorji Pallonji gained the 9th spot on the list with a net worth of $16.4 billion. His company Pallonji Mistry added $5 billion to his fortune.

Last but not least Kumar Birla enters the Top 10 club, moving up from rank 14 to rank 10 this year. His net worth at $15.8 billion is $7.3 billion more than what it was in 2020.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha