New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Mobile Festive Bonanza sale has started on the shopping e-commerce website Flipkart. This festive sale started today (November 5) and will conclude on November 7. The Flipkart Bonanza sale is giving you attractive and bumper offers on the big brands. Apart from that, the customers will also get great deals on all mobile phones. If you missed Flipkart's previous festive sale's (Big Billion Sale) advantages, then grab this opportunity to bag profitable deals. If you are planning of buying a new smartphone, then it's a good chance to purchase your favourite brands at a maximum discount. Let's know which smartphones have brought great deals.

Special offers for mobile phone buyers

In Flipkart's Mobile Festive Bonanza Sale, customers will get a mobile protection scheme including no-cost EMI, exchange offer. Along with that, a 10 per cent discount will be given to the debit and credit cardholders from the Federal Bank.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 5G smartphone is available at the Mobile Festive Bonanza sale on a discount price of Rs 1,24,999. The Motorola Razr 5G is the company's foldable phone and has two screens. The phone has a 6.2-inch main screen, whose screen resolution is 2142 × 876 pixels.

At the same time, after folding it, there is a 2.7-inch screen with 800 × 600 pixels screen resolution. Along with that, users will get a 48MP main camera for photography. While folded, users can use 20MP cameras.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE is available at Flipkart's Mobile Festive Bonanza Sale at a price of Rs 32,999 instead of Rs 42,500. This phone can be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,334 per month. Talking about the features of the phone, the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and an A13 Bionic chip. Along with that, the iPhone has got a 12MP camera in the rear and a 7MP selfie camera in the front.

Vivo V20

Vivo's latest smartphone Vivo V20 is available in Flipkart's Mobile Festive Bonanza Sale at a price of Rs 24,990. The users can get a discount on this smartphone of up to Rs 2,500 in exchange for old mobile. Apart from this, this phone can be purchased at no cost EMI. Talking about the phone's specifications, Vivo V20 has a 6.44-inch FHD + AMOLED display and Snapdragon 665 processor. Along with that, this device has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup in the rear and a 44MP selfie camera in the front.

Posted By: Srishti Goel