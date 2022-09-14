Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale To Start From Sept 23; Check Best Offers On Smartphones

FLIPKART'S most awaited sale is finally here. The e-commerce company has announced dates for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It will begin from September 23 and continue until September 30.

However, there's good news for all the Plus users of Flipcart. You can start your shopping a bit early than rest of the users. For those who has a membership of Flipcart Plus, the sale will start on September 22.

Big Billion Sale will not only allow you to buy gadgets at the cheapest price but you will also get huge discounts on products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys and other things. Additionally, if you are planning to buy home decor for Diwali, you will get a great discount too.

Meanwhile, the date of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale clash with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale which will also commence on September 23. However, Amazon's sale will go longer than Flipkart's sale.

Customers are also informed that Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis bank, allowing users to avail of an instant discount of 10 per cent.

The shopping app has also unveiled the prices of many smartphones and other devices ahead of the sale. Smartphones of Poco, Oppo, Motorola, Infinix, Realme, etc have been highlighted on the Big Billion Days sale page along with the teaser that reads, "Dhamaka Deal of the Year" on the Motorola edge 30 phone that will be available only at Rs 22,749 rather than 30,999.

The Realme 9 (6+128GB) that costs Rs 20,999 will also be available at Rs 12,999.

Apart from smartphones, the website is also providing a huge discount on Smartwatches, Laptop Backpacks, T-shirts, and a lot of other things.

A 50 per cent discount will also be given to the buyers of solid wooden beds, as per the app.

Flipkart is yet to unveil the deals and prices of several items. The prices of those items will be revealed once the Big Billion Days sale begins. Additionally, the upcoming deals on iPhone 12 are expected to be some of the best-ever prices for the older iPhone models.