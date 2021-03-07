One of the perks of the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale is that it offers an instant discount of Rs 1,250 o the debit and credit card of Axis bank. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Are you ready to seal the deal? The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale is here. It is a four-day event which will begin at 12 am on March and will go on till March 12. The carnival consists of many exciting offers and

discounts especially on smartphones, including iPhone. One of the perks of this sale is that it offers an instant discount of Rs 1,250 o the debit and credit card of Axis bank. Also, there will be a chance to buy a phone at a no-cost EMI option. Apart from this, you will also be able to buy the phone in the exchange offer. Now isn't it exciting? Wait till you read on further about other special discounts and offers:

You will be able to buy Poco X3 for just Rs 14,499 instead of Rs 19,999. This includes a discount of Rs 500 on prepaid transactions.

Poco M2 Pro will be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 13,499 instead of Rs 17,999. You'll even get a cashback of 5% on purchasing through Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Meanwhile, there will be a discount of 10% on BOB cards and also an option to buy the phone for Rs 2,834 per month in EMI.

The 8GB RAM variant of Realme 7 smartphone will be available at Rs 12,499 instead of Rs 17,999. This phone is equipped with a 64MP quad camera and a 90Hz refreshed rate. With a Flipkart Axis Bank card, you will be able to buy the phone on 5% unlimited cashback offer. And the same 10% cashback will be available on BOB. Apart from this, an additional discount of 1000 rupees will also be available on the purchase of the phone. That's not all, also, an exchange offer of Rs 16,999 is being offered on the purchase of the Realme phone.

It's a good news for all the Apple lovers as the 64GB variant of iPhone 11 will come at Rs 48,999 instead of Rs 51,999. You will be able to buy the phone from Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card at 5% unlimited cashback offer. Also, you will be able to enjoy a 10 percent discount on BOB cards. The special discount is getting a discount of Rs 2,901. Apart from this, the phone is also available on EMI so you can purchase it on ab installment of Rs 8,67 per month.

Another phone Moto G 5G will be available for Rs 18,999 instead of Rs 24,999 in the cell. 5% unlimited cashback is also being provided on the phone if you purchase it through Flipkart Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the same 10% cashback will be available on BOB. You can even buy the phone at an EMI option of Rs 3,500.

The Samsung S20 FE smartphone will be available at Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 65,999. An exchange offer of Rs 23,500 is being offered on phone purchases. Also, you will be able to buy the phone from Flipkart Axis bank card at a discount of 5%. The phone will be available for sale at an EMI option of Rs 5000 per month.

