The Flipkart Big Billion Days festive season sale today: Flipkart is offering up to 80 per cent discount on electronics and accessories. Check best deals here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Flipkart Big Billion Days festive season sale is live now and the e-commerce major is offering attractive discounts and offers on several products. We are already into the third day of Navratri, a nine-day Indian festival during which shopping is considered auspicious. As part of of the festive sale, Flipkart is giving up to 80 per cent discount on electronic items and accessories. Also, cusomers will get an instant 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1,500 on purchase of Rs 3,000 and above.

Below are the best offers on electronics and accessories on Flipkart

Laptops:

1. Lenovo Ideapad S340 Core i3 10th Gen: 8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home; S340-14IIL Thin and Light Laptop (14 inch, Platinum Grey, 1.60 kg, With MS Office);

Offer Price: Rs 39,990

MRP: Rs 59,390 (32 per cent off).

2. Avita Liber Core i5 10th Gen: 8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home; NS14A8INF541-MB Thin and Light Laptop (14 inch, Matt Black, 1.25 kg)

Price: Rs 36,990

MRP: Rs 52,990 (30 per cent off)

Camera:

1. Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera: Dual Lens, AF-P DX Nikkor 18 - 55 MM F/3.5-5.6G VR and 70-300 MM F/4.5-6.3G ED VR, 16 GB SD Card. WiFi also available.

Offer Price: Rs 48,999

MRP: Rs 66,450 (26 per cent off)

2. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400L Mirrorless Camera: 16-50mm Power Zoom Lens, 24.2 MP Effective Pixels, CMOS Sensor, WiFi Available.

Offer Price: Rs 79,990

MRP: Rs 85,990

Styling Gadgets:

1. Syska HT1250 Trimmer for Men: This stylish trimmer from Syska is being sold at just Rs 799. Flipkart is offering a huge 52 per cent off on its original MRP of Rs 1,699. The trimmer has 20 length settings and a 90-minute battery run time.

2. Nova Foldable NHP 8100/05 Hair Dryer: This 1200 W hairdryer is available in two colours black and blue. The dryer has two heat settings and a one-speed setting. It is priced at just Rs 299 as Flipkart is giving a massive 64 per cent off on its MRP of Rs 845.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma