The Flipkart quiz started on September 9 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 9 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five question which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 9th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 9, 2020

Q1. A clock when seen through a mirror shows 5.00. What is the correct time?

Answer 1. 7:00

Q2. Your sibling's father's wife is your...?

Answer 2. Mother

Q3. Pana Sankranti is the new year's day festival of Hindus and Buddhists of

Answer 3. Odisha

Q 4. In 1955, who was awarded the first Sahitya Akademi Award in Hindi?

Answer 4. Makhanlal Chaturvedi

Q5. How many people have walked on the moon??

Answer 5. 12

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma