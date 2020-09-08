The quiz majorly focuses on general knowledge and current affairs.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk| Flipkart is back with its daily trivia quiz where the users gets an opportunity to answer a number of questions to win excting rewards.

The quiz majorly focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the fortunate champ and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 8 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 8 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 8th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 8, 2020

Q1. Who is the first player to win the golden shoe for three successive years?

Answer 1. Lionel Messi

Q2. The son of which indian politician became the secretary of BCCI ?

Answer 2. Amit Shah

Q3. Who is the 1st cricketer to hit 5 sixes in a test innings without hitting a four?

Answer 3. Joe Darling

Q4. In which city is the Himachal Pradesh cRicket Association Stadium located?

Answer4. Dharamsala

Q5. Which IPL team became first IPL team to hire a woman in support staff?

Answer 5. RCB

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma