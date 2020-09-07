The quiz focuses on questions that are basically based around general knowledge and current affairs.

The e-commerce platform is back with its exciting daily trivia quiz where it provides its users an opportunity to try their hands in quiz. This quiz offers exciting prizes like free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 7 at 12:00 AM IST will run through the next day till 11:59 PM IST.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 7th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 7, 2020

Question 1:- Which of these TV shows was created by Ramsay Brothers in the 1990s?

Answer 1:- Zee Horror Show

Question 2:- How is Robert Allen Zimmerman better known to us from the world of music?

Answer 2:- Bob Dylan

Question 3:- Who directed the series Byomkesh Bakshi for Doordarshan?

Answer 3:- Basu Chatterjee

Question 4:- Which actress voices Meg Griffin in the cartoon show Family Guy?

Answer 4:- Mila Kunis

Question 5:- Which country has the most number of Oscars in Best Foreign Language Film category?

Answer 5:- Italy



