The daily app quiz on Flipkart is now live. As part of today's quiz, the e-tailer is giving its participants a lucky chance to win vouchers and gems for free. If you are also interested in participating in this quiz, then head to the Flipkart app on your mobile.

Flipkart app quiz starts daily at 12 am and runs through next day till 11:59 pm. The quiz comprises of five questions that are usually based on current affairs and general knowledge. To become eligible for the quiz prize, a user has to answer all questions of the quiz correctly.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 6th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+



Flipkart Quiz answers – September 6, 2020

Question 1:- What does ‘D’ stand for in the global network UNDP?

Answer 1. Development

Question 2:- Who is the first to host 2 back to back Oscar ceremonies after Billy Crystal?

Answer 2:- Jimmy Kimmel

Question 3:- Which of these organs of the human body generates the most heat?

Answer 3:- Liver

Question 4:- Who among these did NOT serve as the 1st Chief Minister of an Indian state?

Answer 4:- Raman Singh

Question 5:- Who wrote ‘Meditations and its Methods’ for his own self-improvement and guidance?

Answer 5:- Swami Vivekananda

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma