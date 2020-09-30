The Flipkart quiz started on September 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 30 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

The daily Flipkart quiz of September 30 is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 30 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 30 Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 30, 2020

Question 1:- Which former IPL team’s home ground was the MCA Stadium?

Answer 1:- Rising Pune Supergiant

Question 2:- He is the only English player to captain an IPL team. Identify him.

Answer 2:- Kevin Pietersen

Question 3:- He is the only person from his country to play in the IPL. Which country does he belong to?

Answer 3:- Netherlands

Question 4:- In which IPL team’s logo would you see the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’?

Answer 4:- Mumbai Indians

Question 5:- After M. S. Dhoni, who has played the role of a captain in most IPL matches?

Answer 5:- Gautam Gambhir

