The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 29th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 29, 2020

Question 1) Who is the most successful captain in the IPL with 4 title wins?

Answer 1: Rohit Sharma

Question 2) After which politician is Delhi Capitals home ground name?

Answer 2: Arun Jaitley

Question 3) Identify this Rajasthan Royals player who is the youngest player to score an IPL fifty.

Answer 3: Riyan Parag

Question 4) Which of these players has played for MI, RCB, PWI, KKR and now RR in 2020?

Answer 4: Robin Uthappa

Question 5) Which of these countries’ player has never captained an IPL team?

Answer 5: Bangladesh

