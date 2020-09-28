The Flipkart quiz started on September 28 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 28 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi | Business desk: The Flipkart Quiz is live now. The daily Trivia Quiz comprises of five questions, which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today's Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date- 28 Sept 2020

Today's Flipkart quiz prize- Vouchers, Gems and Mor

Flipkart daily quiz timing- 12 AM to 11:59 Pm

Winners 40000+

Flipkart Quiz Answer- September 28, 2020

Question 1: Which od these stadiums is the home ground of the KKR team?

Answer: Eden Gardens

Question-2: Which IPL team's mascot is a lion called Moochu Singh?

Rajasthan Royals

Question-3: Which team has a band on the logo with KJHPH written on it?

Answers: Kings XI Punjab

Question 4: Which player has won as well as lost the most IPL as captain?

\Answer: MS Dhoni

Question 5: Which former IPL team's owner do you see in the picture?

Answer Gujarat Lions

