New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz for September 25 is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 25 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 25 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 25th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers and Super coins

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 25, 2020

What was the IPL team Delhi Capitals earlier known as?

Answer 1:- Delhi Daredevils

Question 2:- On which of these continents was the 2009 IPL season organised?

Answer 2:- Africa

Question 3:- Identify this Mumbai Indians player.

Answer 3:- Aditya Tare

Question 4:- Which of these is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League?

Answer 4:- Star India

Question 5:- Which IPL team holds the record for the most playoff appearances without a title?

Answer 5:- Royal Challengers Bangalore

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Open the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

