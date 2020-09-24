If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 24 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 24th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 24, 2020

Question 1:- Which team has won the most number of matches in the IPL?

Answer 1:- Mumbai Indians

Question 2:- Which of these actresses is a co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab?

Answer 2:- Preity Zinta

Question 3:- In which city of Gujarat was the defunct IPL team Gujarat Lions based?

Answer 3:- Rajkot

Question 4:- This player has not played for which of these teams in the IPL?

Answer 4:- Sunrisers Hyderabad

Question 5:- Who was the first player to take a hattrick in the IPL?

Answer 5:- Lakshmipathy Balaji

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Talib Khan