Flipkart Quiz Answers September 23, 2020: Know all answers here and get a chance to win exciting rewards
New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.
The Flipkart quiz started on September 23 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 23 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.
Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:
Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 23rd Sep 2020
Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More
Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM
Winners: 40000+
Flipkart Quiz answers – September 23, 2020
Question 1:- Which team was captained by this cricketer in the inaugural season of the IPL?
Answer 1:-Royal Challengers Bangalore
Question 2:- In which South Indian city was the IPL team Deccan Chargers based?
Answer 2:- Hyderabad
Question 3:- Which of these beverage companies has been the title sponsor of IPL?
Answer 3:- Pepsi
Question 4:- For which of these feats is this award given in the IPL?
Answer 4:- Most wickets
Question 5:- Which is the only current team to have never appeared in an IPL final?
Answer 5:- Delhi Capitals
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
