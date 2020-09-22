The Flipkart quiz started on September 22 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 22 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 22nd Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 16, 2020

Question 1:- Identify this Indian cricketer who plays for the IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

Answer 1:- Jaydev Unadkat

Question 2:- Which of these is a song sung by CSK player Dwayne Bravo?

Answer 2:- Champion

Question 3:- Married to Natasa Stankovic, which Mumbai Indians player recently became a father?

Answer 3:- Hardik Pandya

Question 4:- Which player has won this award the most number of times in the IPL?

Answer 4:- David Warner

Question 5:- Which team was the winner of the inaugural season of the IPL?

Answer 5:- Rajasthan Royals

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

