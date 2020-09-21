If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The e-commerce platform Flipkart is now live with its daily trivia quiz. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions that basically revolve around general knowledge and aptitude. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 21 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 21st September 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 21, 2020

Q1: Who Among These Has Scored The Highest Number Of Runs In The IPL Till Date?

Answer 1: Virat Kohli



Q2: Which Former IPL Team Was Owned By Subrata Roy Of The Sahara Group?

Answer 2: Pune Warriors India

Q3: Identify This Player Who Took 22 Wickets In The 2008 IPL, The Highest For The Season.

Answer 3: Sohail Tanvir



Q4: Which Company Is The Official Umpire Partner Of The IPL?

Answer 4: Paytm

Q5: Who Captained Rajasthan Royals To Victory In The First Season Of IPL?

Answer 5: Shane Warne

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma