The Flipkart quiz started on September 18 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 18 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 18th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 16, 2020

Question 1) In which of these cities is the Kings XI Punjab team based?

Answer 1: Mohali

Question 2) Which IPL team does this English cricketer play for?

Answer 2: Rajasthan Royals

Question 3) Which IPL team is being coached by this cricketing legend?

Answer 3: Kings XI Punjab

Question 4) Who is the only player from Jammu and Kashmir in IPL 2020?

Answer 4: Abdul Samad

Question 5) Released by the BCCI, what is the anthem of IPL 2020?

Answer 5: Aayenge Hum Wapas

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel