The Flipkart quiz started on September 17 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 17 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 17th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 16, 2020

Question 1) Which IPL team’s owner is being shown in the picture?

Answer 1: Mumbai Indians

Question 2) Which IPL teams home ground is the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium?

Answer 2: Chennai Super Kings

Question 3) Which team became the first to rope in an American player in the IPL?

Answer 3: Kolkata Knight Riders

Question 4) Who holds the record of taking the most wickets in IPL?

Answer 4: Lasith Malinga

Question 5) Which mobile phone company pulled out pulled out as the title sponsor of IPL this year?

Answer 5: Vivo

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

