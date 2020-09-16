The Flipkart quiz started on September 16 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 9 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.



The Flipkart quiz started on September 16 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 16 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 16th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 16, 2020

Question 1: Which country is hosting this year's season of the IPL?

Answer 1: UAE

Question 2:- Which IPL team is the bowler in the picture playing for?

Answer 2:- CSK

Question 3:- Which of these cities is not an IPL 2020 venue?

Answer 3:- Ajman

Question 4:- Which IPL team’s co-owner can be seen in the picture?

Answer 4:- Kolkata Knight Riders

Question 5:- Which RCB player recently got engaged to choreographer Dhanashree Verma?

Answer 5:- Yuzvendra Chahal

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel