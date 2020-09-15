The Flipkart quiz started on September 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 15 at 11:59 PM IST, that means you can still participate in the contest.

The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Q1. Which player scored a swashbuckling century (158 Runs in 73 balls) in the first ever IPL match?

Answer 1: Brendon McCullum

Q2: With 26 wickets in 17 matches, which bowler won the purple cap in the 2019 IPL season?

Answer 2: Imran Tahir

Q3: Only 16 players have taken a hat trick in the IPL. Who among these is one of them?

Answer 3: Rohit Sharma

Q4: With 6 wins in the last 12 IPL seasons, which team has won the highest no. of Fair Play Awards?

Answer 4: Chennai Super Kings

Q5: Which player has scored the fastest century (in just 30 balls) in the history of the IPL?

Answer 5: Chris Gayle

