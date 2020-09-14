The Flipkart quiz started on September 14 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 14 at 11:59 PM IST.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 14 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 14 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 14th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 14, 2020

Question 1:- Which character is a masseuse and musician in the TV show Friends?



Answer 1:- Phoebe Buffay

Question 2:- Which fictional warrior princess wears indestructible bracelets?

Answer 2:- Wonder Woman

Question 3:- Eminem’s real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III. How do we better know Harjeet Singh?

Answer 3:- Baba Sehgal

Question 4:- Ardeshir Irani is considered a pioneer for directing which film?

Answer 4:- Alam Ara



Question 5:- The actress Tabu did NOT appear in which of these Salman Khan films?

Answer 5:- Tubelight

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma