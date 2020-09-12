The Flipkart quiz started on September 13 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 13 at 11:59 PM IST.

The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Question 1) Starting in 1970, what day is celebrated all over the world on 22nd April?

Answer 1: Earth Day

Question 2) Which Anushka Sharma starrer was banned in Pakistan for “promoting black magic”?

Answer 2: Pari



Question 3) Which animal became a central part of MF Husain’s paintings since the 1950s?

Answer 3: Horse

Question 4)Two angles of a triangle are 72 and 44. What is the third angle?

Answer 4: 64

Question 5) Among these, which sea is the saltiest?

Answer 5: Red Sea

