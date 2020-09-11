The Flipkart quiz started on September 12 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 12 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 12th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 12, 2020

Q1. The largest stadium in India by seating capacity is in which city?

Answer 1. Kolkata

Q2. The co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian is married to a woman who plays which sport?

Answer 2. Tennis

Q3. Recently, Sri Lanka registered a whitewash in a 3-match T20I series for the first time against?

Answer 3. Pakistan

Q 4. The first edition of the ICC Asia Cup was held in which country in 1984?

Answer 4. UAE

Q5. Two teams of how many players compete to score the most points in ice hockey?

Answer 5. six



Posted By: Srishti Goel