The Flipkart quiz commenced on September 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 10 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises four questions that basically revolve around general knowledge and aptitude. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 10 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 10th September 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 10, 2020

Q1. In which Akshay Kumar movie does his father transfer all his wealth to his pet dog?

A. Entertainment

Q2. How much RAM space does Redmi 9i have to meet all your needs?

A. 4GB RAM

Q3. How many roles has Govinda entertained us with, in the movie " Hadh Kar Di Aapne"?

A. 6

Q4. Being a comedian wasn’t the first choice for Kapil Sharma. How did he choose to entertain audiences at the start of his career?

A. Singer

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel