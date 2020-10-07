The Flipkart quiz started on October 7 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 7 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 7 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 7 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 7th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 7, 2020

Question 1) How many teams have been captained by former India captain MS Dhoni?

Answer 1: Two

Question 2) Which of these teams has won the IPL only once?

Answer 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Question 3) In the only ball bowled in his career, which Indian did Adam Gilchrist dismiss in the IPL?

Answer 3: Harbhajan Singh

Question 4) Apart from England, which European country’s player has been seen in the IPL?

Answer 4: Netherlands

Question 5) Which of these players had the most no. of ducks in IPL before the beginning of the 2020 season?

Answer 5: Parthiv Patel

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel