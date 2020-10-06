The Flipkart quiz started on October 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 5 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 6 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 6 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 6th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 6, 2020

Question 1) Which of these teams’ home ground is named after the ruler of an Indian princely state?

Answer 1: Rajasthan Royals

Question 2) Players of which of these countries were the latest to participate in the IPL?

Answer 2: Afghanistan

Question 3) Who among these has captained more than one team in the IPL?

Answer 3: MS Dhoni

Question 4) Which of these IPL teams has been captained by this spinner?

Answer 4: Mumbai Indians

Question 5) Which of these is the only defunct team to win an IPL season?

Answer 5: Deccan Chargers

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel