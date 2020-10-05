The Flipkart quiz started on October 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 5 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 5 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 5th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 5, 2020

Question 1) With team does this actress co-own?

Answer 1: Kolkata Knight Riders

Question 2) Which team’s secondary home ground is the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi?

Answer 2: Chennai Super Kings

Question 3) Which of these Australians was the Most Valuable Player of the inaugural IPL?

Answer 3: Shane Watson

Question 4) Which company is the owner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team?

Answer 4: United Spirits

Question 5) Who among these is not one of the seven Indian commentators for IPL 2020?

Answer 5: Sanjay Manjrekar

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel