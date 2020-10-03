Flipkart Quiz Answers October 3, 2020: Know all answers here and get a chance to win exciting rewards
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz of October 3, 2020, is live now. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.
The Flipkart quiz started on October 3 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 3 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.
Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:
Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 3rd Oct 2020
Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More
Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM
Winners: 40000+
Flipkart Quiz answers – October 3, 2020
Question 1:- Who among these is a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders?
Answer 1:- Shah Rukh Khan
Question 2:- Along with which other country did India host the 2014 IPL?
Answer 2:- UAE
Question 3:- For which country does this bowler play in international cricket?
Answer 3:- South Africa
Question 4:- Who among these has not hit more than two hundred sixes in IPL?
Answer 4:- Suresh Raina
Question 5:- Which team has used the most number of captains in IPL history?
Answer 5:- Kings XI Punjab
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
