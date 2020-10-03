The Flipkart quiz started on October 3 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 3 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz of October 3, 2020, is live now. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 3rd Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 3, 2020

Question 1:- Who among these is a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders?



Answer 1:- Shah Rukh Khan

Question 2:- Along with which other country did India host the 2014 IPL?

Answer 2:- UAE

Question 3:- For which country does this bowler play in international cricket?

Answer 3:- South Africa

Question 4:- Who among these has not hit more than two hundred sixes in IPL?

Answer 4:- Suresh Raina

Question 5:- Which team has used the most number of captains in IPL history?

Answer 5:- Kings XI Punjab

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Talib Khan