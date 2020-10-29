The Flipkart quiz started on October 29 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 29 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of six questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.



Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 29th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 29, 2020

Question 1) Which team will lose more wickets?

Answer: Kolkata

Question 2) Who will score more runs in this game?

Answer: Sam Curran

Question 3) How many wickets will Varun Chakravarthy take in this match?

Answer: Less than 2

Question 4) Who will win the match?

Answer: Chennai

Question 5) How many runs will MS Dhoni score?

Answer: 29 (You can select as per your choice)

Question 6) How many runs will the team batting 1st score?

Answer: 167 (You can select as per your choice)

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

