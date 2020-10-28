The Flipkart quiz started on October 28 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 28 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 28 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 28 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 28th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 28, 2020

Question 1) This player served as the icon player of which IPL team in 2008?

Answer 1: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Question 2) With 36 runs, who holds the record of hitting the most runs in an over of the IPL?

Answer 2: Chris Gayle

Question 3) Ali Khan from USA was brought in as the replacement of this English player in KKR. Identify

Answer: Harry Gurney

Question 4) In case of a tie, the bowler with better ___ would hold the Purple Cap.

Answer 4: Economy rate

Question 5) In which ground did the Kolkata Knight Riders play two of their home games in IPL 2013?

Answer: Ranchi

